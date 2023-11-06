Wellington OPP seize firearm, charge four people with attempted break-in
Wellington County OPP have charged four people after an attempted break in Harriston.
On Nov. 3 at around 6 a.m., officers responded to a report of multiple individuals attempting to break into a home on Arthur Street West.
OPP located the suspects and seized a firearm.
A 40-year-old from Brockton, a 29-year-old from Priceville, and two 28-year-olds from Owen Sound have all been jointly charged with:
· Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
· Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was Firearm
· Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
· Carrying Concealed Weapon
· Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
· Mischief - Destroys or Damages Property
· Break, Enter a Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence
· Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number Has Been Tampered With
