Wellington OPP seize firearm, charge four people with attempted break-in

Wellington County OPP have charged four people after an attempted break in Harriston.

On Nov. 3 at around 6 a.m., officers responded to a report of multiple individuals attempting to break into a home on Arthur Street West.

OPP located the suspects and seized a firearm.

A 40-year-old from Brockton, a 29-year-old from Priceville, and two 28-year-olds from Owen Sound have all been jointly charged with:

· Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

· Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was Firearm

· Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

· Carrying Concealed Weapon

· Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

· Mischief - Destroys or Damages Property

· Break, Enter a Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence

· Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number Has Been Tampered With