Wellington OPP search for 2 people after building supplies were taken in Fergus

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released images of people they believed to be involved in a break and enter in Fergus.

According to a news release from OPP, two people got into a building on Union Street East and stole building supplies on June 29 at around 5:30 a.m.

Police included security photos of the people they would like to identify in connection to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.