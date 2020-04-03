KITCHENER -- Public health officials are reporting a total of 67 cases in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

That's an increase from the 51 cases reported on Thursday.

According to WDG Public Health's website, 22 of those are thanks to institutional outbreaks.

As of Friday afternoon, seven of the patients are in hospital, with another two in an intensive care unit.

Five of the cases have been resolved.

The City of Guelph is home to 31 of these cases. Dufferin County has 19, while Wellington County has reported nine.

WDG Public Health's website says that patients with unknown addresses do not appear in that tally.

On Thursday, Guelph reported its first COVID-19-related death.

The victim was a person in their 80s.