GUELPH -- The Medical Officer of Health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph is asking the province to increase their COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Dr. Nicola Mercer made the request in connection to the number of cases in her jurisdiction increasing.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph is currently in the orange 'restrict' level of the province's COVID-19 guidelines, one below the red 'control' level.

"We actually have had red level cases for quite a number of weeks now," said Mercer. "Perhaps most troublingly we are also seeing a substantial increase in cases requiring hospitalization."

Guelph General Hospital is currently dealing with seven COVID-19 cases, four of which are in the ICU.

"We currently have 10 functioning critical care beds on a day by day basis," said Melissa Skinner, Guelph General Hospital VP of Patient Services and Chief Nursing Executive. "As of today those beds are full."

The health unit is reporting 13 hospitalizations total in the area.

"We recognized that this [moving to the red zone] has negative impacts on some of our businesses," said Mercer. "It is not a decision that I took lightly."

She adds that private social gatherings continue to happen and community spread is mainly to blame for the rising case count.

As of Dec. 10, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph is reporting 241 active cases, with 25 in Wellington County, 28 in Dufferin County, and 132 in the City of Guelph.

A move to the red zone would apply in all areas of the jurisdiction.

"I am in favour of a sub-regional approach if it makes sense," said Kelly Linton, mayor of Centre Wellington. "The down side to that is if you let your guard down because we have low cases and then the cases will shoot up."

Indoor gatherings would decrease from a maximum of 10 to five under red zone restrictions.

The restrictions would also stay until at least Jan. 11 and impact holiday gatherings.

"The more cases of COVID-19 that are circulating in our community means the number of people coming into the hospital sick with COVID-19 will also go up," said Skinner.

Mercer is now awaiting approval from the province to make a decision, which will likely happen tomorrow.