KITCHENER -- As case counts in Wellington, Dufferin County and Guelph continue to rise, the public health unit in that area is recommending that the region move to the red "control" level.

"I want to tell every resident of our region in the strongest possible terms, that COVID-19 is spreading very quickly in our community. The rate at which cases continue to grow – especially in the last few days – requires immediate action," said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Nicola Mercer in a news release.

Moving to the red "control" tier means limitations to gathering sizes and new restrictions to businesses.

Dr. Mercer said she understood that the move to red would put "significant pressure" on people and businesses in the region.

"My preference is always to use less-intrusive and targeted approaches, but the current situation requires we consider all the tools available to us to halt the spread of the virus," she said in the release.

"Please continue to support our local businesses that will be impacted by this decision by shopping local for pick up or delivery."

If the Ontario government follows the recommendation to move the area into red, it would be announced on Friday and come into effect on Monday, Dec. 14.

The earliest possible move back to orange, public health officials said in the statement, would be 28 days later.