KITCHENER -- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health officials have confirmed another case of COVID-19.

This is the second case confirmed in its area, and the first case of community transmission.

"Our second confirmed case had no travel history or contact with a confirmed case which is evidence that community transmission of COVID-19 is occurring in our area," said Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health, in a statement.

The patient, listed on the Ontario government's website as a male in his 60s, is currently self-isolating.

Public Health officials are calling for outdoor play areas and event venues to close in Wellington County, Dufferin County and Guelph.

"I recognize that what is being asked is difficult. However, we need to work together as individuals, families and organizations to prevent the spread of the virus and save lives," Dr. Mercer is quoted in the statement.

By Monday afternoon, Guelph/Eramosa Township announced that it had closed its public playgrounds following Public Health's advice.

In a news release on Monday morning, WDG Public Health called for personal service businesses to close, too, but by the afternoon, the Ontario government ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses.

"It means food will remain on the shelves. It means Ontarians will still have access to their medications and essential products," Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference on Monday afternoon.

"It means the power will still stay on, and telecommunications will continue to run. But it also means that every Ontarian must do their part."

On Tuesday, the province is set to release a list of businesses that they deem essential.

Correction: