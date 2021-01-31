KITCHENER -- The public health unit for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph has cancelled all scheduled vaccinations, except those in long-term care and retirement homes, due to recently announced delays in shipments from Moderna and Pfizer.

In a Sunday morning statement, a health unit representative says that most people with an appointment had been contacted, but they are still trying to get the word out.

"We are aware of the need and desire to vaccinate as many residents of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph as fast as possible," the statement reads in part. "As soon as global shipments of the vaccine resume, Public Health will work quickly to reschedule cancelled appointments and begin new and second dose bookings."

The cancellations will affect frontline and healthcare workers in the Guelph area and delay them from getting their second dose.

Earlier this week, it was announced no new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were coming to Canada for a few days due to an international shortage.

WDG says that once the global shipments resume, they will work to reschedule appointments.