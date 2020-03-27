KITCHENER -- Dufferin County has recorded three more cases of COVID-19.

That’s according to the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health website, which was updated on Friday to reflect those numbers.

It's the third, fourth and fifth cases identified in Dufferin County, with another one each in Wellington County and Guelph.

The first new case was identified as a man in his 50s who had the virus transmitted by travel.

The second case, case six, is a man in his 90s. His is a case of community transmission. The newest case is in a woman in her 50s, who also contracted the virus through community transmission.

All three people are self-isolating at home.

The update comes one day after Guelph General Hospital declared an outbreak of the virus in one of its wards.

"We are currently aware of four healthcare workers who have tested positive for COVID-19, and as the virus continues to spread, we expect there will be more," said hospital CEO Marianne Walker in a news release on Thursday.

"We will work with public health to identify those who are at risk and contact them immediately. The safety of our staff and patients is our top priority.

While the numbers reported by WDG Public Health on Friday seem to dispute those cases, this could be because the workers live in other regions.

A healthcare worker at Woodstock General Hospital who tested positive for COVID-19, for example, was included in the Brant County Health Unit's reporting.