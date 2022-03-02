Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph plans to lift mask mandate at the same time as the province

As the Ontario government considers removing the province-wide mask mandate in a few weeks, expect the local mask mandate in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph to disappear at the same time.

The area began mandating face coverings at work and in businesses in June, 2020 – months ahead of a similar order from the province in October, 2020.

At Wednesday’s board of health meeting, medical officer of health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Dr. Nicola Mercer said she plans remove the local mandate at the same time as the province.

"It is my intention to align our mask orders with the province, meaning that unless there is a specific local reason that we must maintain my mask order, my mask order would be removed on that date," Dr.Mercer said.

Earlier this week on Monday, Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliot both indicated the provincial mandate could be gone sometime after March break.

Both have said they'll wait for advice from Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore before firming up a precise date.