Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says it has identified the first case of the COVID-19 variant first found in the U.K.

Officials said they were told about the case on Wednesday, adding it was a "previously resolved case of COVID-19." The variant was identified following subsequent genetic sequencing.

The person tested positive on Jan. 13 and was considered recovered on Jan. 21 following self-isolation.

The province flagged the variant to the region. Officials said the person had travelled outside of the country and been in contact with people from the U.K.

“We were fortunate in this instance,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Nicola Mercer said in a news release. “Public health acts quickly to contact all positive cases of COVID-19 in the region and ensure they self-isolate. Because this individual followed public health guidance, the risk to the community was limited.”

In the release, officials said WDG Public Health is addressing variants of concerns aggressively to help control the spread of the disease.

“It’s important that the public understands the risk and follows public health guidance to ensure these strains of the virus don’t spread through our region, put all of us at risk and put further pressure on our healthcare system,” Dr. Mercer said. “Because they are so much more transmissible than the original strain of COVID, they can spread more easily which makes it even more important to not gather together with anyone outside of your own household.”

The health unit said people should remember that even small gatherings increases the risk of exposure to a COVID-19 variant of concern.