KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Wellington County road reopens after crash

    An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV) An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV)

    Ontario Provincial Police say all lanes have reopened after a collision at the intersection of Wellington Road 124 and Wellington Road 26.

    Police have not said how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was hurt.

