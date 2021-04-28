KITCHENER -- Wellington County OPP are looking for a potentially armed suspected involved in an early morning break and enter.

Police were first called to the break and enter in progress at a vacant residence on Highway 7 near Jones Baseline in Guelph around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

It was reported that two males were inside the residence and one was armed with a handgun.

Guelph police confirm they were helping OPP with the road closure in the area as the investigation was being conducted. Part of Hwy. 7 was closed around 4 a.m. but reopened around 6:30 a.m.

OPP say one suspect is in custody while another is still at large and may be armed with a handgun.

The suspect is described as wearing a black hoodie and surgical mask.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked not to approach him, but instead call 911 or 1-888-310-1122.