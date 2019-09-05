

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP says butt dials have been a pain in the butt for the service in 2019.

They say they've gotten 1,965 butt dials so far this year.

Officers were dispatched to each of those calls, which required no actual police assistance.

Of the total 7,417 calls they’ve received, that means a quarter of the high-priority calls that came in were accidental.

These numbers reflect statistics from Jan 1. to Sept. 4