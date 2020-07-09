KITCHENER -- Wellington County OPP handed out 244 charges over the course of the Canada Day long weekend.

Police say the charges were laid during a traffic safety initiative from June 27 to July 5. Throughout the weekend, officers used high-visibility enforcement focused on enforcing speeding, impaired driving and seatbelt infractions. Those offences are the leading contributing factors in fatal and serious crashes, OPP said in a news release.

Officers patrolling roadways in Wellington County laid 244 charges this year, up from 204 charges over the same weekend last year.

"The most important statistic from the campaign is the fact that our detachment area had zero fatal collisions during the campaign period. I have no doubt that our officers being out and highly visible on our roadways helped contribute towards safer driver behaviour," Sgt. Darryl Porterfield with the traffic management unit said in a news release.

The charges issued over the weekend include: