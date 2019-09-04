

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP laid about 207 charges over the Labour Day long weekend.

The charges came as part of a long weekend safety campaign.

Officers focused on speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving, impaired driving and seatbelt use.

Police say an analysis of these offences confirm they are common contributing factors in serious and fatal collisions.

"It never ceases to amaze me how many drivers make the foolish and selfish decision to drive while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs," said Wellington County OPP Sgt. Darryl Porterfield in a release.

Here are some of the charges laid: