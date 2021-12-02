Wellington County OPP investigating threats directed at Fergus high school

FERGUS -

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating threats on social media directed at staff and students at Centre Wellington District High School (CWDHS) in Fergus.

In a notice posted on the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) website Wednesday night, the board says it was made aware of a concerning message regarding CWDHS.

The board says they have notified police, and both sides are actively investigating.

The UGDSB’s crisis response team are at the school, along with police, to provide support.

“We will continue to share details as we can. Please know that we take every situation regarding the safety of staff and students very seriously,” the notice reads in part.

OPP say there is an increased police presence in the area as they investigate.