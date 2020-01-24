KITCHENER -- Internet access in rural areas of Ontario can be spotty, slow and sparse.

That's why an Ariss, Ont. farmer launched his own high-speed broadband service two years ago.

"I wanted to replicate city-grade internet out in the country," says Wireless Farm President Phillip Mullis.

Now he's set to take on a new competitor in the area—one that's backed by the Ontario government.

The province is hiring a private company to expand fibre technology to the area around Ariss.

But Mullis says it's a waste of taxpayer money, since many in his area are already getting high-speed internet from his company.

James Jackson says he switched to Wireless Farm about a month ago.

"He's given me five times what I was getting before for a little bit more than half the price," he says.

Mullis says he met with the South Western Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) project in October to show off the rural network he's building.

He says it doesn't make sense for the government to step in now.

But a statement from SWIFT says otherwise.

"Ultimately, Mr. Mullis was unable to demonstrate with any degree of certainty that he would be successful in this endeavour," a statement from the project says.

SWIFT has since accepted a proposal that would provide service in Ariss, Ponsonby and Inverhaugh.

Wireless Farm is continuing to expand their fibre optic services to rural areas. That work is expected to be done by spring.