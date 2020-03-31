KITCHENER -- Wellington County is providing $1 million in low interest loans to local businesses hoping to help support them during any financial challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county’s council has partnered with local Community Futures Development Corporations to deliver what is being called the Keep Well – Emergency Business Sustainability Fund.

“Businesses need financial resources now. Through this partnership between the County and the CFDC we are able to help keep businesses going during this very challenging time,” said country warden Kelly Linton in a press release.

Details of the fund include:

Low-interest loans of up to $25,000 with a 3 per cent interest rate

No payments are required for six months

Loan repayment over five years with flexible repayment terms and no prepayment penalties

Loans to be used for cash flow and working capital for Wellington County businesses struggling during the pandemic

Applications and funds are administered by the CFDC

CFDC will provide businesses with support training opportunities

Officials say the hope is these loans can provide some relief during these uncertain economic times.



