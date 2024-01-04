Wellington County break-Ins: OPP seeking to identify suspects and vehicles

Provincial Police in Wellington County are looking for individuals and vehicles connected to two recent break-ins in Aberfoyle.

The first happened on December 16 on Nicholas Beaver Road and involved two suspects in a dark pickup truck.

Police say they forced entry into a commercial yard, where they searched through several trailers.

Nothing was reported stolen in this incident.

In a separate but seemingly related incident on December 24, two people in a white SUV carried out a similar operation; they entered the same commercial yard and an adjoining area, again leaving without taking anything.