    • Wellington County break-Ins: OPP seeking to identify suspects and vehicles

    Provincial Police in Wellington County are looking for individuals and vehicles connected to two recent break-ins in Aberfoyle.

    The first happened on December 16 on Nicholas Beaver Road and involved two suspects in a dark pickup truck.

    Police say they forced entry into a commercial yard, where they searched through several trailers.

    Nothing was reported stolen in this incident.

    In a separate but seemingly related incident on December 24, two people in a white SUV carried out a similar operation; they entered the same commercial yard and an adjoining area, again leaving without taking anything.

