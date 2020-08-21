Advertisement
Wellington Catholic school board expected to require masks for grade 1-12 students
Published Friday, August 21, 2020 7:51AM EDT
WATERLOO -- Officials with the Wellington Catholic District School Board are expected to enforce mandatory masks for students in grades one to 12 this coming year.
The board’s superintendent of education revealed the plan at a virtual meeting Thursday night.
The board intends to follow the recommendations of the area’s medical officer of health and make face coverings a requirement for all students except those in kindergarten.
A final decision is expected to be reached in the coming days.