KITCHENER -- The Wellington Catholic District School Board has pushed back the start of school to Sept. 10.

The start date is two days later than originally planned.

"This change will help accommodate additional health and safety measures suggested by public health for all board classrooms," an update from the WCDSB said.

Both elementary and secondary schools will be closed on Sept. 8 and 9 to prepare for students to return.

The school board had previously announced it would stagger the start of the school year, starting on Sept. 8. That staggered schedule has been pushed back by two days.

Here's how the staggered start will work for elementary schools:

Sept. 10 to Sept 18: Junior kindergarten staggered entry visits

Sept. 10 and 11: Intake Meetings Junior kindergarten, senior kindergarten and Grades 1, 2 and 3 only

Sept. 14: Senior kindergarten, Grades 3/4, 4, 5 and 6 only

Sept. 14: Distance learning begins

Sept. 15: Senior kindergarten, Grades 6/7, 7, 8 only

Sept. 16 and 17: Senior kindergarten to Grade 8 students in class

Sept. 18: All students in class

Here's when secondary students will go back to school: