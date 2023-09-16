Wellesley Township youth arrested in connection to child pornography investigation: WRPS
Waterloo regional police say a youth was arrested in connection to a child pornography investigation.
According to police, the investigation was launched this month and involved the online sharing of child pornography.
A male-youth from Wellesley Township was arrested on Sept. 14.
The youth was charged with making available child pornography and possession of child pornography. He was held for a bail hearing.
