Advertisement
Wellesley Township home heavily damaged in fire
Published Friday, March 12, 2021 2:15PM EST
A home in Wellesley Township has significant damage following a fire (Dan Lauckner / CTV News Kitchener)
Share:
KITCHENER -- A home in Wellesley Township has significant damage following a fire on Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to area of Manser Road and Pine Street at around 4:55 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home engulfed in flames.
The occupants were able to escape and no one was injured in the blaze.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.