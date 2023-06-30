Wellesley road reopens after crash

Waterloo regional police say a stretch of roadway just North of Wellesley is closed following a collision.

In a tweet posted just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, police said Hutchison Road is closed between Weimar Line and Streicher Line.

The collision involved a SUV and a pickup truck.

Police said the driver of the SUV, a 48-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 58-year-old man was not injured.

There is no time frame on how long the road will be closed.