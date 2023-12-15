Wellesley resident wins lotto prize

A Wellesley resident has gotten an early Christmas bonus.

When Andrew Durnford purchased his LOTTO 6/49 ticket for the November 8 draw he added Encore for an extra $1, and it really paid off.

He matched six of the winning seven numbers in the exact order.

So that $1 turned into $100,000.

The OLG said the winning ticket was purchased at the Esso station on Main Street in Campbellville.