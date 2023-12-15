KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Wellesley resident wins lotto prize

    Andrew Durnford in a photo from the OLG. Andrew Durnford in a photo from the OLG.

    A Wellesley resident has gotten an early Christmas bonus.

    When Andrew Durnford purchased his LOTTO 6/49 ticket for the November 8 draw he added Encore for an extra $1, and it really paid off.

    He matched six of the winning seven numbers in the exact order.

    So that $1 turned into $100,000.

    The OLG said the winning ticket was purchased at the Esso station on Main Street in Campbellville.

