Wellesley man wins $250,000 on gifted ticket

A 36-year-old from Wellesley is a quarter of a million dollars richer after winning big on a scratch ticket that he received as a gift.

"I told my wife about the win, and we decided we needed to double check the ticket. It was unbelievable," Joshua Reitzel said in a release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

Reitzel said he doesn’t usually play lottery, and the winning ticket was a gift.

“I thought I did something wrong at first or wasn’t reading it right,” he said. “It was a little surreal.”

Reitzel said he plans to invest a portion of his winnings, complete some upgrades to his home and perhaps take a vacation or two.

The winning ticket was purchased at Little Short Stop Store on King Street in Kitchener.