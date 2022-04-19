Wellesley couple stuck in Mexico amid Sunwing network issue affecting hundreds

A couple from Wellesley are among hundreds of Canadians stranded by a Sunwing network issue that is now entering its second day.

On Monday, hundreds of passengers were stranded at Toronto Pearson International Airport for hours, as Sunwing Airlines delayed virtually all of its flights due to the network issue.

Others were marooned in sunny destinations trying to get back home.

In a statement on Tuesday, the airline said its "check-in systems provider continues to experience a system outage," which is in turn affecting its flight operations for a second consecutive day.

Rob and Krisztina Witzel from Wellesley booked a week-long trip to Cancun, Mexico to celebrate their 10 year wedding anniversary. They are now stuck there.

“The bus didn’t show up. The flight didn’t show up and we ended up with no room here whatsoever,” said Rob Witzel.

The pair were supposed to fly from Cancun to Pearson Airport on Monday, but their flight – like hundreds of other travelers – has been delayed by more than 24 hours.

“We did look into getting an alternate flight, but it would’ve cost us around $1,800 each,” said Krisztina Witzel.

The couple said it took hours of camping out in the lobby of their hotel, but they lucked out and got a new room for the night, free of charge.

“There are a lot worse-off people out there than us that are stranded in airports under the Sunwing umbrella, and I feel for those people for sure,” said Rob.

The couple said they are frustrated to be missing work and are eager to return to their daughter and pets.

They said they will not choose to fly Sunwing again.

“[It] left us with a bitter taste in our mouths,” said Rob.

Their new flight is set to leave Tuesday evening.

With files from CTV Toronto