KITCHENER -- A group of local celebrities took to the court for a cause on Thursday.

St. Mary's Hospital put some local celebrities on the pickleball court ahead of a fundraiser tournament they're hosting next month to raise money for their regional cardiac care centre.

It looks like tennis and sounds like ping pong. Pickleball is popular among seniors but, as one of the fastest-growing sports, it's also being embraced by some local personalities.

The well-known dignitaries had little to no experience playing.

Police Chief Bryan Larkin was one of those participating, saying he had some jitters but was up for the challenge.

"I heard it's ping pong on steroids, and so I'm really thinking about reliving my youth," he says.

"More importantly, this is about promoting a healthy lifestyle, a healthy heart, and really excited to be here to support our friends at St. Mary's."

The three-day tournament will take place from Feb. 19 and will accommodate all skill levels.

It costs $75 to play all day.