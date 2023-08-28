Weekend crashes close highways in Perth East and Cambridge; one driver suffers life-threatening injuries

Two serious traffic incidents over the weekend slowed down commuters across the region, including a head-on collision in Perth East that closed a highway for more than 12 hours.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 7/8 near Shakespeare shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Saturday. One driver was taken to an out-of-town hospital with life-threatening injuries, while a passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The highway between Roads 108 and 109 re-opened around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Investigations continue to determine the cause of the crash and whether any charges will be laid.

Perth East wasn't the only area impacted by accidents this weekend. A collision on the 401 in Cambridge had motorists inching along for most of Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Highway 24, leading to a closure of two centre lanes. The result was a traffic backup that stretched for kilometers. Those lanes have since reopened, and traffic has returned to normal speed.