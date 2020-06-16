KITCHENER -- An 18-year-old man lost his licence for seven days after police say he was caught travelling twice the speed limit on Monday evening.

Police in Stratford say they pulled the man over at around 8:30 p.m. on Erie Street. According to a news release, he was driving 124 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

He was charged with stunt driving and for travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

In addition to the week-long licence suspension, his car was impounded for seven days.

He will need to appear in court on Sept. 22.