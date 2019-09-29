Featured
Week in Review: Hygienist labelled a sex abuser, neurologist allegedly hurt in jail, and thousands attend climate strike
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, September 29, 2019 6:47PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 29, 2019 6:49PM EDT
'I just want it to end': Dental hygienist who lost license for treating his wife speaks out
Alexandru Tanase lost his licence on Sept. 9 after a years-long case into his conduct following a complaint to the College of Dental Hygienists of Ontario. He's also been labelled as a sexual abuser by the college.
The reason: he had a sexual relationship with a patient. The problem: the patient was his fiancée, and there are laws preventing hygienists from having sexual relationships with a patient.
Human remains discovered underground at affordable housing project
An affordable housing project has been put on halt after human remains were discovered at an expansion site.
Six deceased individuals were found underground at the Kirkwood Apartments in Ayr.
The location was formerly a burial ground from 1843 to 1924.
Former neurologist accused of sexual assault allegedly hurt in jail
A former Kitchener neurologist who's facing 34 charges for sex crimes was allegedly assaulted while in jail.
Jeffrey Scott Sloka has been in custody at Maplehurst Detention Centre since Tuesday.
During a court appearance Friday, Sloka had noticeable injuries. His lawyer told the court that he has a fractured nose, bruising and swelling on his face.
Death of Kitchener man following Mud Run event under investigation
A 63-year-old man from Kitchener was pronounced dead after he reportedly went into distress at an endurance event.
County of Brant OPP and paramedics were called to the War House Mud Run in Paris on Saturday for a man who was found with absent vital signs.
Emergency services located the male and made unsuccessful attempts to revive him. He was transported to Brantford Hospital and later pronounced dead.
Thousands turn out for climate strike in Waterloo
Thousands marched in Waterloo to protest climate change as part of the Global Climate Strike.
