

CTV Kitchener





Alexandru Tanase lost his licence on Sept. 9 after a years-long case into his conduct following a complaint to the College of Dental Hygienists of Ontario. He's also been labelled as a sexual abuser by the college.

The reason: he had a sexual relationship with a patient. The problem: the patient was his fiancée, and there are laws preventing hygienists from having sexual relationships with a patient.

An affordable housing project has been put on halt after human remains were discovered at an expansion site.

Six deceased individuals were found underground at the Kirkwood Apartments in Ayr.

The location was formerly a burial ground from 1843 to 1924.

A former Kitchener neurologist who's facing 34 charges for sex crimes was allegedly assaulted while in jail.

Jeffrey Scott Sloka has been in custody at Maplehurst Detention Centre since Tuesday.

During a court appearance Friday, Sloka had noticeable injuries. His lawyer told the court that he has a fractured nose, bruising and swelling on his face.

A 63-year-old man from Kitchener was pronounced dead after he reportedly went into distress at an endurance event.

County of Brant OPP and paramedics were called to the War House Mud Run in Paris on Saturday for a man who was found with absent vital signs.

Emergency services located the male and made unsuccessful attempts to revive him. He was transported to Brantford Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Thousands marched in Waterloo to protest climate change as part of the Global Climate Strike.