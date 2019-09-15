

CTV Kitchener





Here are a few of the stories that had our viewers talking this week:

The mother of one of the three young girls a man is charged with sexually assaulting faced the accused in court.

Tim Gusak of Milton is also facing child pornography charges as he appeared in the Waterloo Region courthouse on Monday.

Police say they have connected three cases through DNA and add that there could be more victims.

A 41-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after he was struck Saturday morning by an SUV in a Kitchener parking lot.

It happened at the MIll Courtland Community Centre, near Mill Street and Stirling Avenue South.

The lot was empty at the time.

Two people and a dog suffered serious injuries after what police are calling a "violent rollover collision" in Oxford County.

Provincial police say it happened just before noon on Highway 59 between Maple Dell Road and Milldale Road, about 30 km south of Woodstock.

The passenger, a 74-year-old woman, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries. The family dog was also thrown from the car, suffering serious injuries. It was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

In a tweet, police say that the male driver suffered life-altering injuries as a result of the crash.

A 22-year-old Kitchener man has been airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision involving a bicycle and Jeep, according to police.

First responders were called to the incident at Victoria and Strange Streets in Kitchener Monday morning.

Police add that the cyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

A new direction for the vacant Budd Plant property in Kitchener has been announced.

The owners of the lot say a 35,000 square foot medical centre, featuring doctor’s offices, specialists, and state of the art imaging, will be coming to the northern part of the industrial park.