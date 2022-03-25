Weddings being booked at former Hacienda Sarria venue as creditors still owed more than $1 million

The Hacienda Sarria closed its doors 18 months ago, but the now-bankrupt event company still owes its creditors more than a million dollars.

While brides and grooms are fighting to get their money back, the popular Union Street venue is getting set to once again host weddings.

"It's just a little weird to us," said Mitch Taylor, who paid a deposit to the Hacienda Sarria. "Are couples going in just turning a blind eye to what's going on here?"

In October 2020, the Hacienda Sarria filed for bankruptcy. That process is still ongoing.

Bingemans, another event company in Kitchener, is now advertising a venue called the "Union Event Centre."

"Book your event at this stunning venue," the ad reads.

Residents were quick to identify the space as the former Hacienda Sarria.

"I think what we don't understand is the timing," said Taylor. "If you think about it as well, it is public knowledge. And it's all over the media about our bankruptcy case and us potentially taking future legal action [against] certain parties that are related to the venue."

Mark Bingeman sent the following statement to CTV News: "Bingemans has had no involvement or knowledge of any of the past business dealings that you are referring to regarding the unfortunate situation at the Hacienda. Bingemans has made arrangements with the landlord of the Union Street property for use of the facilities for event purposes for Bingemans clients only."

The property, which is separate from the event planning company, was listed for sale last summer at $8 million.

CTV News has learned that the property never sold and is still owned by the Doyle family.

Nadine Doyle was the registered owner and president of the Hacienda Sarria.

Mike Braga, the insolvency trustee in this case, said it can be difficult to pursue owners or directors in relation to a company's debt.

"There have been somethings that have come up that suggest that there could be case to made, and that's what the creditors are pursing," he said.

CTV News reached out to the Doyle family for comment but they have not yet replied to our request.