As soon as the province loosened restrictions on how many people can attend a wedding or funeral in Ontario, venues like Langdon Hall started to get ready.

Staff are preparing the gardens and outdoor space at the Cambridge venue following the announcement from the government on Saturday.

“Words cannot describe how excited we are to be able to do this,” said Anna Hewat, Communications and Events Director at Langdon Hall. “We are really welcoming outdoor elopements and small intimate gatherings.”

Indoor ceremonies can now go ahead at 30 percent of the venues capacity, while 50 people can attend ceremonies held outside.

“We are still working out how that will look for us, but we do have some very large spaces that we can accommodate,” said Hewat. “None of our indoor spaces right now will be available, but this could change within a week even.”

The number of people allowed to attend wedding receptions and funerals remains at ten.

“We are changing plans to make sure we can accommodate more people to come to the facility,” said Rob Wintonyk, Funeral Director at Erb & Good Funeral Home in Waterloo. “To provide a guest list and a private list of people that are allowed to come to the service, they can help us manage who lives in social circles within family residents.”

Wintonyk has been reaching out to families with services planned in the upcoming weeks.

“It’s been very difficult for families to choose just ten people to come to their ceremony, even with the live streaming practices that we’ve been able to provide,” he said.

Public health officials are still reminding residents to remain careful and cautious during the reopening phases.