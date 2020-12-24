KITCHENER -- CTV Kitchener viewers do not disappoint when it comes to Weather Watcher photos. From stunning sunsets and severe summer storms to snowy systems and pet portraits, our community reaches for the camera and snaps some amazing photos.

At least one Weather Watcher photo is shared each day. That’s a lot of photos!

Here are the Top 5 Weather Watcher pictures from 2020.

Number 5: Playful Foxes in the snow in Arthur, taken by John & Margaret Northcote, Arthur

Number 4: The beautiful fall colours near Glen Morris, by Ted Jacobs.

Number 3: A spectacular image of lightning as a thunderstorm moved through Kitchener, taken by Dražen

Number 2: Comet Neowise, as seen from the Luther Marsh, captured by Christopher Paul

Number 1: The reflection of a stunning sunset over Guelph Lake, taken by Stephen

Check out some of the other images from viewers as we look back on the year:

We’ll be back sharing your weather images in 2021, and we can’t wait to see what you capture out in the community!