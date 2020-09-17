KITCHENER -- After a brief warm-up this week as well as a haze in the sky due to smoke from wildfires burning in the western U.S., conditions have cleared but also cooled off with a brisk north wind.

We are in for a stretch of sunshine to welcome the fall season, but temperatures for the last few days of summer will be on the chilly side.

Temperatures between Friday and Sunday will remain below seasonal, in the low- to mid-teens in Waterloo Region, but there will be no shortage of sunshine. For this time of year, a normal day-time high locally is 19 degrees Celsius, while the average low is 9 C.

That's compared to the weekend forecast, which sees temperatures hovering around 14 C for the high and around zero overnight.

Those clear, calm and cool conditions persist in the overnight hours, prompting frost advisories from Environment Canada.

Frost is possible in parts of southern Ontario each night from Thursday through the weekend as temperatures dip near or below the freezing mark in some areas due to a ridge of high pressure.

There is a gradual warm-up in the long range, with temperatures forecast to climb back into the low 20s for Waterloo Region and surrounding areas by mid-week.