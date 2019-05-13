

CTV Kitchener





Sports fields across the region remain closed as the active weather we’ve been experiencing refuses to take a break.

In Waterloo alone, close to 800 children were supposed to begin their soccer seasons on May 13, but the city has closed all of its grass fields for the time being.

Rain has been the problem, but it’s more than just the fact that Monday saw drizzle throughout the day.

“It’s because of the amount [of rain] we’ve had, so the fields are literally like mush,” explains Reid Calder with the Waterloo Minor Soccer Club.

The city is being especially cautious with their calls because an early start could affect play on the fields down the line—if they allow players on too early, it could destroy the fields.

The minor soccer season runs about three months. Based on the current policy, cancelled games don’t get rescheduled unless they’re affected for an entire week or more.

“The city will assess every morning and let us know as soon as possible so that we can get our communication out to our members as soon as possible,” explains Calder.

The baseball season in Waterloo meanwhile is already behind by a week—its season usually begins on the first Monday in May. The seasons of over 900 baseball players have been affected.

“On a day like this, they let us know early today that there would be no games, based on, it’s rained all weekend,” says Mark Schram, president of the Waterloo Minor Baseball Association.

He says this is the third year in a row that the baseball season has been delayed—last year, one team didn’t get to play for the entire month of May.

Kitchener had its fields open on Saturday, but by Monday it too had closed its fields. The only exception was the field at Woodside Park.

“Fields are assessed daily for playability by staff when we experience this kind of weather, mostly standing water, slick and slippery conditions are the drivers behind the decision,” says Rick Farwell, fields supervisor with the City of Kitchener, in an email.

The City of Cambridge had also closed its fields due to wet conditions, with the exception of the Jacob Hespeler artificial field and running track.

To see a complete list of field closures, visit the cities' websites:

Cambridge field conditions

Kitchener field conditions

Waterloo field conditions