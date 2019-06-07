The St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation is encouraging you to wear red on Friday June 7 to support the heart health of women.

“It’s important that we recognize the risks for female cardiac disease. Typically we’ve done all the studies on men, we’ve talked about the risk for men’s health,” said Susan Dusick, president of the St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation. “But what we know now is that cardiac disease is actually the leading cause of death for all women, more prevalent, unfortunately, than all five cancers combined.”

The Red Day campaign aims to help promote awareness of the signs and symptoms of a heart attack, such as shortness of breath, lightheadedness and chest tightness.

“Often a woman doesn’t even know she had heart disease,” said Dusick. “It’s her family who found out she had heart disease after a heart attack.”

Hereditary factors, age, race and gender are risk factors that can’t be changed. However, there are steps women can take to reduce their risk, such as eating healthier meals and exercising.

“You can reduce your risk factors by 80 per cent by making lifestyle modifications,” said Dusick.

For more information, you can visit: https://supportstmarys.akaraisin.com/ui/RedDay

You can watch CTV’s Rosie Del Campo’s interview with Susan Dusick and see Chef D cook up three heart healthy meals on Friday’s Quick Fix at Five.

Heart-healthy recipes from Chef D:

Lentil Stew - (serves 4)

2 cups cooked lentils

½ cup finely diced carrots

1 onion finely diced

3 cloves of fresh garlic minced

½ cup finely sliced leek

½ cup finely chopped Asparagus

1 cup sliced tri-coloured grape tomatoes

1 cup diced canned tomato

1 tbsp cold pressed canola oil

Directions:

In a medium sized stock pot over medium heat, add oil and warm for 2 minutes. Add carrots, onion, leeks and garlic. Sauté for 3-5 minutes until the onions start to become translucent. Now add grape tomatoes and diced tomatoes, cook for another 15 minutes. Add Lentils, Asparagus and reduce heat to low, continue to simmer for 20 minutes. Serve over rice

Micro Green Salad

1 cup assorted Micro greens per each serving.

¼ cup finely sliced fresh Asparagus

Juice of ½ lime for each serving

Directions:

Place greens on the middle of a plate, garnish with asparagus. Drizzle lime juice over salad.

Blueberry Cornmeal Muffins

1-1/4 cups all purpose flour

¾ cup cornmeal

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

14 oz frozen corn thawed

¼ cup sunflower oil

¼ cup liquid honey

1 egg

1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries (if frozen do not let them thaw before adding to batter)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 F. Place parchment muffin liners in the muffin pan. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda. Set aside. In a blender add oil, honey, egg, lemon juice. Pulse until corn is broken up. Add wet ingredients to dry and mixture and fold well until all is moistened. Fold in blueberries last.

Evenly spoon batter into parchment lined cups. Bake for 20 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the centre of the muffin comes out clean.