Weapons reportedly brandished by fighting teens in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are looking for up to 20 teens who were reportedly involved in a fight with weapons in Kitchener.

Officers responded to the incident around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, July 11 in the area of Fairway Road and Wilson Avenue.

A group of 15-20 youths were reportedly gathered in the area while some were engaged in a fight.

Weapons, including a hammer, were brandished during the fight, according to officials.

Police say they found no one involved in the incident when they arrived and nobody injured.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.