

CTV Kitchener





A man has been arrested in connection to a home invasion almost a week ago.

Police say the accused, a 33-year-old Kitchener man, was arrested on Saturday on Tagge Street in Kitchener.

That was as a result of an investigation into a pair of home invasions on Cedarbrae Avenue in Waterloo, which were believed to have been targeted.

It’s not clear whether the suspect is linked to both incidents.

Officers seized a 12,000 volt conducted energy weapon, a switchblade and $1,000 in cash.

Suspected fentanyl and meth were also recovered.

The man was charged with break, enter and commit, assault, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession for the purpose of trafficking.