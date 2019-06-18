Featured
Weapons, drugs seized, man arrested in home invasion investigation
Police seized these items in an arrest in Kitchener. (Source: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, June 18, 2019 5:57AM EDT
A man has been arrested in connection to a home invasion almost a week ago.
Police say the accused, a 33-year-old Kitchener man, was arrested on Saturday on Tagge Street in Kitchener.
That was as a result of an investigation into a pair of home invasions on Cedarbrae Avenue in Waterloo, which were believed to have been targeted.
It’s not clear whether the suspect is linked to both incidents.
Officers seized a 12,000 volt conducted energy weapon, a switchblade and $1,000 in cash.
Suspected fentanyl and meth were also recovered.
The man was charged with break, enter and commit, assault, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession for the purpose of trafficking.