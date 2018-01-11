

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police were negotiating with a barricaded man in a Waterloo neighbourhood on Thursday evening.

Police say they received a 911 call regarding weapons around 6 p.m. on Laurel Street and when they arrived a man had barricaded himself inside an apartment building.

According to regional police, one person was taken to hospital with minor head injuries but it’s not clear how they were hurt.

The emergency response team is on scene and police say they are communicating with the barricaded man.

People who live in the affected apartment building were asked to leave and police asked residents on Laurel Street to stay in their home.