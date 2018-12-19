

CTV Kitchener





A male was reportedly robbed in Kitchener on Wednesday morning.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says that the victim was walking in the area of Greenfield and Traynor Avenues just after 12 a.m.

That’s when another male allegedly approached him with a weapon and demanded his cell phone.

Police say the victim did not sustain any injuries.

The suspect is described as white, five feet 10 inches with a medium build.

He was wearing a dark sweater with the hood up, a white winter coat with fur lining, white running shows and dark pants.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.