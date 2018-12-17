Featured
Weapon used in attempted sexual assault: police
Police released this composite sketch of a man wanted in connection to a Cambridge sex assault. (Source: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 11:41AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 17, 2018 11:45AM EST
A 34-year-old woman was allegedly approached by an unknown male at around 4 a.m. on Saturday.
It happened in the area of Lowell Street South and Elliott Street in Cambridge.
The suspect attempted to sexually assault the victim, and police say a weapon was brandished.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, which were treated at a local hospital.
Police say the suspect is described as male, white, between five feet six inches and five feet nine inches, with a medium to large build and a beard.
The victim worked with police to develop a composite sketch, pictured above.
He was reportedly wearing a black winter coat, black gloves, blue toque and dark pants.
The Special Victims Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.