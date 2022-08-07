Weapon taken out by group during robbery in Uptown Waterloo: WRPS

Regional police are investigating a robbery in Uptown Waterloo they say involved a group of males and a weapon being brandished.

According to a news release, the victim was first approached by a group of unknown males in the area of King and Princess Streets around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the victim was assaulted, suffered minor injuriesand had personal property taken.

The suspects are believed to have fled on foot.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.