'We will lose our home': Delegates speak out against proposed Kitchener crematorium
A proposed crematorium in Kitchener is once again a hot-button topic, with delegates coming forward to voice their concerns.
A staff report presented to the City of Kitchener’s Planning and Strategic Initiatives Committee on Monday said it is “in the public interest” to re-zone the Henry Walser Funeral Home and its three neighbouring houses.
Henry Walser, owner of Henry Walser Funeral Home, is looking to demolish three houses that he owns and currently rents out at 40, 44, and 48 Becker Street in order to expand his business at 507 Frederick Street.
The extra room would allow him to nearly double parking and add an on-site crematorium, which according to regulations, must be 250 metres away from residential homes.
“The tenants have been aware of the big picture for several years. Even though it has changed – I admit that. It was never my intention to be in the affordable housing business. I am a funeral director,” Henry Walser said during the meeting.
The homes are rented out as multiple units referred to as “affordable”.
Some delegates said they did not want a crematorium in their neighbourhood and were upset about the removal of three homes.
“We will lose our home where we raised our son and our garden where I grow food,” said one delegate.
“I wish we would prioritize a roof over people’s heads rather than asphalt under people’s tires,” said another delegate.
Walser said he would look into building up instead of out to potentially keep the homes in place but said the structure would not support a second story.
The committee ultimately voted to leave the decision for a future council meeting scheduled for Jan. 30.
In Nov. 2021, residents shared their concerns about the crematorium at a meeting.
At the time, Walser said he had no plans to demolish 44 and 48 Becker Street – instead just one home was said to be impacted.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Government delay in purchasing F-35 'severely' impacted RCAF: MacKay
While Canada may have finally committed to buying a fleet of F-35 fighter jets after a yearslong saga, a former Conservative cabinet minister argues it comes at a time when the country needs, and could have had, these aircraft much sooner.
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
'Spare' but not stingy: takeaways from Prince Harry's memoir
From the book's opening citation of William Faulkner, to Prince Harry's passionate bond with his wife Meghan, you could almost call the Duke of Sussex's memoir 'The Americanization of Prince Harry.'
Loss of pollinators causing more than 400,000 early deaths a year: study
A recent study says pollination loss may be leading to hundreds of thousands of excess deaths worldwide as supplies of healthy food become less plentiful.
Alberta ready to pursue health-care reforms without federal money, premier says
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's not waiting for federal money to reform her province's health-care system.
Cyberattacks increased 20 per cent in Canada last year: IT security company
Recent data published by Check Point Software, an IT security company, indicates that global cyberattacks increased by 38 per cent in 2022 compared to the previous year, with North America seeing 52 per cent rise.
DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden centre
The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the White House said Monday.
MPs calling minister, airlines, and passengers to testify as part of holiday travel chaos study
The House of Commons committee that handles transportation issues has agreed to launch a special study into the treatment of air and rail passengers this holiday season and will be calling on officials from the major airlines and Via Rail, as well as Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, to testify.
Canada ends years-long search for new fighter jet with deal to buy F-35s
Canada's years-long search for new fighter jets came full circle on Monday as Defence Minister Anita Anand officially confirmed the planned purchase of a fleet of F-35s to replace the Royal Canadian Air Force's aging CF-18s.
London
-
Shooter at large, 18-year old fighting for his life in ICU after St. Thomas shooting
While members of the St. Thomas Police Service (STPS) investigate at 6 Palm St., an 18-year old who lives inside the home is fighting for his life in hospital.
-
Toppled tombstones restored as 7 teens charged in Mitchell, Ont. cemetery vandalism
Seven youths have been arrested and charged after 61 headstones at the St. Vincent De Paul cemetery were damaged.
-
Abandoned mobility scooter leads to charges
Police in Huron County responded to a different kind of impaired driver call over the weekend. Around midnight on Jan. 7, police in Goderich were alerted to a mobility scooter being driven on St. David Street by a man believed to have been drinking alcohol.
Windsor
-
'We will never forget. We will never forgive': Family and friends reflect on lives of victims killed in Flight 752 tragedy
A memorial honoured members of the University of Windsor community who died in the January 2020 crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 shortly after its takeoff in Tehran.
-
Demand for mental health services climb as 'Blue Monday' nears
With the bustle of the holiday season over and ‘Blue Monday’ looming one week away, mental health care professionals are encouraging people to focus on feeling good.
-
Tax hikes expected as municipalities draft inflation era budgets
Municipalities across the Windsor-Essex region are preparing to pour over their budgets – with property tax hikes looking likely in communities like Lakeshore and Kingsville.
Barrie
-
Police investigating death of two-year-old child in Gravenhurst
Provincial police are investigating the death of a two-year-old child in Gravenhurst.
-
Active OPP investigation underway in Meaford
Provincial police in Meaford are asking the public to avoid a a section of the Bruce Trail for an ongoing investigation.
-
Freezing drizzle wreaks havoc on area roads: OPP
Freezing drizzle is causing slippery conditions on some area roads across the region Monday afternoon, with provincial police reporting several collisions.
Northern Ontario
-
Northeastern Ontario man killed in crash between train and farm tractor
An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a train and a farm tractor on Highway 522 south of North Bay over the weekend, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Police investigating death of two-year-old child in Gravenhurst
Provincial police are investigating the death of a two-year-old child in Gravenhurst.
-
Timmins girl, 12, charged with trafficking, assault, probation violations
A young person in Timmins is facing several charges after a taxi driver was assaulted Jan. 7 at a local mall.
Ottawa
-
O-Train service will remain disrupted Tuesday morning
Transit riders can expect that Line 1 service and R1 service will be the same Tuesday morning as it was on Monday, with trains running in loops in the west and east ends of the line and R1 bus service between the east end and downtown.
-
Mayor defends hiring firm employing former OC Transpo head to help fix LRT
Ottawa's mayor is defending the city's decision to hire a firm that employs the former head of OC Transpo to help fix the LRT system's latest problems.
-
Ottawa family still waiting for home damaged by derecho to be repaired
The Shu family in the west end has faced immense challenges over the past eight months as they've waited for their home, damaged by the derecho storm last May, to be repaired.
Toronto
-
Some Toronto residents say they wait up to 24 hours for police after 911 calls
Sergio de Ilzarbe came home from his Christmas holidays to find his window smashed in and part of his home ransacked.
-
Ontario couple weds in hospital lobby after life-saving brain surgery
An Ontario couple recently tied the knot at an unconventional wedding venue – a hospital lobby.
-
Toronto actor told to repay almost $24,000 in COVID-19 pandemic benefits
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government rushed billions of dollars in benefits to help Canadians deal with the financial impact of it.
Montreal
-
'Unacceptable': Parti Quebecois slams CF Montreal for hiring Sandro Grande
The Parti Quebecois (PQ) is denouncing the hiring of Sandro Grande as the CF Montreal's new head coach of the reserve team over his past anti-sovereigntist comments about the 2012 attempted assassination of the party's former leader, Pauline Marois.
-
City plans to crack down on vacant storefronts along Montreal's St-Laurent Blvd.
The City of Montreal wants to do something about all the empty buildings and vacant lots along St-Laurent Blvd. with a new bylaw to crack down on building owners.
-
Kraken win fifth straight by dumping Canadiens 4-0
The Seattle Kraken continued their perfect start to 2023 with a 4-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
Atlantic
-
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
-
Man killed in Spryfield was shot while committing home invasion: Halifax police
A man who was killed in the Spryfield area of Halifax last week was shot while he was committing a home invasion, according to Halifax Regional Police.
-
'It just broke my heart': 75-year-old man with dementia waits 8 hours in ambulance
The Vautour family, from Richibucto, N.B., is speaking out about the current health-care system after their father and husband waited eight hours to be unloaded at Stella Maris De Kent Hospital on Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
10 puppies found abandoned near rural Manitoba highway
Advocates want to see stricter enforcement after 10 purebred golden retriever puppies were found abandoned near Highway 308 and Highway 503 on Friday.
-
Rural Manitoba community rallies in aftermath of community store blaze
A rural Manitoba community has rallied around a family whose small corner store burned down less than two years after opening.
-
Winnipeg police presence shuts down Maryland Street
Winnipeg police have blocked off a street in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood.
Calgary
-
Alberta minister calls out Ottawa on Moraine Lake's no-parking policy
A provincial cabinet minister has called out the federal government about Parks Canada's decision to introduce restrictions on a popular hiking site in Banff National Park.
-
'No end to this hardship': Some Calgarians, critics say affordability payment plan not enough
The Alberta government has announced more details on its plan to give out $600 to parents and seniors in the province, but some Calgarians say the money doesn't go far enough.
-
Trio of cougars spotted wandering along the Ghost River
A rare wildlife sighting has been captured on camera near a conference and retreat centre along the Ghost River.
Edmonton
-
What you need to know about Alberta's $100 per month affordability payments
At a press conference on Monday, the government announced details of affordability payments coming to some Albertans.
-
'It will be an emotional moment': Edmonton to erect new $6M gate to Chinatown
From the imported Chinese tiles, to its decorative dragons and lucky lion statues, the Harbin Gate stood as a meaningful symbol of friendship and belonging in Chinatown for 30 years.
-
Family hopes billboards provide answers in fatal hit-and-run
A billboard campaign in Red Deer has been launched by family members of a cyclist killed last year to help find the driver who hit her and then left her to die.
Vancouver
-
Man planning to sell heroin, meth from Vancouver storefront hopes to save lives
With B.C. poised to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of hard drugs, one man wants to open a store in Vancouver where people can buy a clean supply of substances like heroin, meth, and cocaine.
-
Sea sponge found in Howe Sound could help treat COVID-19, UBC researchers say
Researchers at the University of British Columbia have made a remarkable discovery that could potentially help save lives around the world.
-
Surrey man charged in fatal stabbing of wife in December makes court appearance
Navinder Gill made a brief, virtual appearance in Surrey Provincial Court on Monday morning before his second degree murder case was adjourned to allow more time for disclosure.