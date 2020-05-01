KITCHENER -- The COVID-19 pandemic has put fertility treatments on hold as clinics across the country have been forced to shut down.

The closures have left would-be parents hoping to start a family in limbo, including Andrea Mcfarlane and her husband, who have been trying to have a baby for three years.

"I can't think of anything else I want more right now,” says Mcfarlane, a fertility patient.

After six months of trying, she and her husband decided to seek help at a fertility clinic in Waterloo.

"We've been trying for so long, and you feel like you're almost there or you look at percentages and one of these tries has to take," she says.

So far, the treatments haven't worked, but they had hoped to continue

"It is probably, I would say one of the most challenging journeys,” says Mcfarlane.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic treatments are currently on hold.

"Most centres including us are not providing any new cycle starts or new testing at the present time,” says Dr. Andy Browning, director at TRIO KW Fertility.

That’s left patients like Mcfarlane with dwindling hope.

"I'm 41 years old, I'm going to be 42 in December. I'm getting to the end of this being a possibility for myself,” explains Mcfarlane.

"Giving up months where she can't try to conceive, is very anxiety provoking,” says Dr. Browning.

TRIO KW Fertility says it's still providing support to patients at this time.

"We're providing telemedicine consultations and follow up appointments so we can get people ready to go when we resume services,” says Dr. Browning.

That will give would-be parents a chance to start a family.

"If this is something that's not meant to work, we're okay, we have a wonderful life. Lots of nieces and nephews who get spoiled anyway, but we're not ready to give up just yet," Mcfarlane says.

TRIO KW Fertility expects the clinic to resume services in the upcoming weeks, with safety precautions put in place.