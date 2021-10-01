'We see them and hear them': UW students rally in solidarity with sexual assault survivors
“Sexual assault should not be part of the university experience,” read one sign that was seen at thUniversity of Waterloo’s solidarity march for survivors of sexual violence Friday afternoon.
Over a hundred students took part in the walk around Ring Road, wearing teal - the colour for sexual violence prevention - while demanding change in what they say is a “toxic campus culture” that plagues post-secondary institutions.
“We’re tired of having to take extra precautions to get around safely,” said University of Waterloo student Madi Schill. “I hope they educate men instead of educating women on how not to get sexually assaulted.”
The march comes after a series of sexual assault allegations surfaced during Western University’s orientation week.
“We are in solidarity with those students at Western University. We see them and we hear them for what happened,” said Sophia Richardon, one of the organizers of Waterloo’s solidarity march. “It’s also to create a more positive culture surrounding supporting sexual violence survivors here at Waterloo.”
Richardson worked with Allen Lu in the group U.W. Against Sexual Violence to organize the walk.
Organizers said Friday's march was a call for action.
“Meant to be an inclusive movement for all survivors of sexual violence, whether they are female, male, non-binary or identify as any other gender,” said Lu.
The march follows in the footsteps of walkouts that took place last month at Western University, Queen’s University and the University of Guelph among others.
University of Waterloo’s sexual violence response coordinator Meghan Ross said she is in support of these student-led conversations as there has been an increase in demand for services.
Ross said there is counselling and resources available on campus for both students, staff and even campus visitors.
“Specifically we do a lot of training for staff on campus on how to respond to a disclosure and what the best practices are,” said Ross.
There is also a 24-hour support line anyone can contact at Waterloo Region’s Sexual Assault Centre.
Students like Lea Rousseau said they hope this walk will lead to changes.
“Being able to walk wherever you want, wearing whatever you want, wherever you want and not being afraid of what could happen,” said Rousseau.
