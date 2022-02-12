'We're ready to move on': Southern Ontario protestors call for an end to COVID-19 mandates

Hundreds of tractors, trucks, trailers and passenger vehicles donning Canadian flags and anti-mandate signs filled a Tillsonberg parking lot Saturday afternoon ahead of a convoy through Oxford County.

“For two years, we've all been under the impression that we're all alone. So it's wonderful to come out here and see the fact that's not true,” Brock Ferris, a protestor said.

The convoy planned to pass through Norwich, Ingersoll and Woodstock on the way. Members of the protest called for an end to COVID-19 mandates.

“Every mandate, every mandate. This is Canada and it's time to stand up for Canada,” Betty Capani, a protestor said.

“Whoever's left behind, they're still alive. They're still here. So guess what? We're ready to move on with life,” Ferris said.

Although similar protests were held across the province, people who showed up in Tillsonberg said it was important for them to also show their support for the other demonstration.

“If you can't be there, you should be able to show support wherever you can, and the more people that speak out against it, the better. The more numbers it shows,” Rosmary Pasqualino, a protestor said.

Protestors said Premier Doug Ford’s hint on Friday that a removal of vaccine passports could be imminent is not enough.

“Even as far as Doug Ford's speech yesterday, he didn't really give a clear indication. I feel like we were reprimanded like a child,” Pasqualino said.

Despite their continued efforts, protestors were also at odds about what impact it may have.

“I think they're just pushing us under the rug. Doesn't matter in Trudeau's eyes, we are nothing,” Carpani said.

“I feel like we're being heard, it’s whether or not the government wants to listen,” Cindy Wilkinson, a protestor said.

Protestors in Tillsonberg said they plan to continue doing similar demonstrations until all the mandates are lifted.