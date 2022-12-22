'We’re preparing for the worst': Rural communities brace for winter wallop

As most of southwestern Ontario is expected to be slammed by snow, those living in Huron and Perth counties may get the worst of it.

Environment Canada has issued a rare blizzard warning for most of the area.

“We're preparing for the worst. Looking at all of our forecasts, we are anticipating anywhere between 20 to 50 centimeters,” said Adam Ryan, manager of public works for the City of Stratford.

The city said they are used to three to 10 centimeters, which they called “manageable,” but an event of this magnitude, they worry will take a few days to dig out of.

Staff are asking people to stay off the roads for non-essential travel to help out plow operators.

“When the roads are clear, it's going to make their jobs a lot easier,” Ryan said.

Driving conditions can get worse out of the city and into the townships.

“You’ve got a lot of open fields and it gives the wind the opportunity to pick up that loose snow. You have lots of drifting and icy conditions that can get created in a hurry,” West and East Perth Townships Fire Chief Bill Hunter said.

Hunter said whiteout conditions could not only put your life in danger, but also endanger the lives of his mostly volunteer fire department.

“So those firefighters are home. They are definitely ready to respond 24 hours a day, but if we can get away with them not having to come out during a storm – it makes our lives a whole lot better," explained Hunter.

Hunter stressed that the safest bet is to stay home if possible.