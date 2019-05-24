

CTV Kitchener





Protesters are hoping to send a message about the impact climate change will have on future generations.

Nearly 100 people and local climate change action groups gathered at Waterloo Town Square Friday afternoon for the Fridays for Future rally.

The third event of its kind in the area this year featured a baby carriage leading the march through the city.

The stroller was intended to symbolize the future generations being put at risk by not responding to the climate crisis.

Protesters also took part in another “die-in”, where their bodies were given chalk silhouettes reminiscent of a crime scene.

Moe Markham of Kitchener – Waterloo Climate Save says governments are giving money to the destruction of the planet with contributions to industries like animal agriculture.

“We need to make them stop,” she said. “We need as many people out as possible to put pressure on governments to make change.”

The event was in association with a global movement started by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg of Sweden.

A release from the Fridays for Future website says at least 80 events were planned for Friday across Canada.

The movement also says the last Global Climate Strike in March saw millions of youth come together in 2000 cities across 130 countries.

Another global strike is scheduled for Sept. 20 of this year.